Politics of sit-ins, protests damage development process

Lahore

Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain Sunday said that politics of sit-ins and protests had caused irreparable damage to the country. Addressing an inauguration ceremony of gas supply to Mehmoodkot, Sharaqpura and prize distribution ceremony of Allama Iqbal Group of schools near here, he said that the government would bravely face conspiracies of the internal and external elements in the country.

He alleged that Pakistan Awami Tehrik chief Tahirul Qadri and Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf chairman Imran Khan were playing with fate of the country. “Whenever the PML-N comes to power, conspiracies begin,” he added. The minister said some elements were playing with the national interests for their personal interests. “The country made unprecedent progress during the current rule,” he added. Tanvir said that the government had increased the education budget from Rs 20 billion to Rs 123 billion. He said those politicians would be defeated in the election 2018 who practiced negative politics.—APP