Politics of sit-ins, protests damage development process: Tanvir

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain Sunday said that politics of sit-ins and protests had caused irreparable damage to the country.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of gas supply to Mehmoodkot, Sharaqpur and prize distribution ceremony of Allama Iqbal Group of schools near here, he said that the government would bravely face conspiracies of the internal and external elements in the country.

He alleged that Pakistan Awami Tehrik chief Tahirul Qadri and Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf chairman Imran Khan were playing with fate of the country.

“Whenever the PML-N comes to power, conspiracies begin,” he added.

The minister said some elements were playing with the national interests for their personal interests. “The country made unprecedent progress during the current rule,” he added.

Tanvir said that the government had increased the education budget from Rs 20 billion to Rs 123 billion. He said those politicians would be defeated in the election 2018 who practiced negative politics.

He was of the view that political stability was important for the continuity of the financial progress in the country.

He alleged that Tahirul Qadri and Imran Khan alliance were again attempting to derail development process, but they would never be succeeded. “No politician can oust Nawaz Sharif from hearts of the people and the PML-N will again make government in 2018 on the basis of its performance,” he added.

The minister said the PML-N government had completed mega development works, adding that 2,500 kilometres long motorways was a distinguished achievement of the government. “Loadshedding has been eliminated from the country and giant project of CPEC is speedily in progress,” he added.

He said that terrorist activities had been reduced up to 80 per cent in result of the steps taken by the government. “A democratic process should continue as it is the only way which can resolve issues,” he said. “ People are the better judge to decide who should win and they would reject conspirators in the next elections,” he concluded.