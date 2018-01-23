Politics sinks to a new low

Malik Ashraf

WHAT the people saw and listened on their TV screens during the combined rally of PAT, PTI and PPP on Wednesday January 17 has surely sunk the politics of the country to a new low, thanks to the most pernicious rants of a political jester and a sponger like Sheikh Rasheed and similar tone adopted by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan by sending curses on Parliament, the most prestigious representative forum of the State that reflects the collective will of the people. By doing what both these politicians did they actually insulted the genius of the people and their mandate as well as their own credentials as parliamentarians.

The abusive indiscretion by them was rightly condemned across the broad spectrum of the civil society and the parliament also justifiably condemned their acts in the harshest possible manner. For a man aspiring to become future Prime Minister of the country and Leader of the House indulging in such a demeaning act amply suggests that the man has some other thoughts about becoming the Chief Executive of the country instead of winning that covetous position through the franchise of the people. In the rally the leaders addressing the audience made no bones about making their designs clear by saying that their only objective was to oust the rulers through street power. It clearly confirmed the fact that the so-called movement for seeking justice for those killed in the Model Town Episode was only a smoke screen to hoodwink the people. Even if for a moment it is accepted that the PAT and its new found allies were out there for seeking justice for the martyrs of the model town tragedy, it is hard to understand their move for justice on the streets when the issue is already in the courts. Their disposition also constitutes lack of trust in the judiciary. The coming together of PTI, PAT and PPP also exposed the low level of morality among our politicians who were always prepared to stoop low for the achievement of their narrow political ends at the cost of the national interests.

It was not an isolated incident to destabilize the system and create chaotic conditions in the country. What happened in Balochistan certainly emanated dangerous vibes. People privy to the development attribute it to buying the loyalties of the provincial legislators. Similar attempts are also in the offing in the other provinces. Even in the rally a few hints were dropped regarding rocking the ship of democracy. What exactly is up the sleeves of those who are engaged in this ship-rocking pursuit would become clear in the next few days which are very crucial in regards to the ensuing senate elections and subsequently the holding of general elections on time. Echoes of setting up a government of technocrats are also resonating adding to the confusion. It all sounds very ominous for the future of democracy in the country.

All this happening at a time when the country is faced with grave dangers and challenges that require impregnable national unity and harmony is absolutely regrettable. Those who are playing this dirty game need to realize that the future of this country lies in un-interrupted continuation of the democratic process and regime changes through the ballot-box, a recipe prescribed by the founding father of the country. Any move to the contrary would spell disaster and keep the country groping in the dark, infested with perennial instability. The politicians, particularly Imran Khan needs to revisit his political philosophy and put his faith in the mandate of the people, sought through the ballot. Honestly speaking his brand of politics has harmed the interests of the country. Whatever change he contemplates to bring, though very few people believe he really means it, he can only succeed by being part of the system raised by the constitution. Abusing and denigrating the state institutions, inebriated by the syndrome of self-righteousness, is not going to help him in fulfilling his ambitions or serve the national interests. He has to accept the reality that the mandate of the PML (N) is beyond reproach and the only acceptable and desirable way of ousting it from power is through the votes of the people.

In a democratic dispensation, it is the right of the opposition to criticize the policies of the government and give it a tough time remaining confined to the democratic norms and legal limits with ultimate focus on promoting the well being of the people and strengthening the edifice of the state. Unfortunately that ingredient is missing from our politics. The lust of our politicians to grab power by hook or crook has been the bane of democracy in the country and that also is the reason that they remain vulnerable to the antics of the non-democratic forces and the intrigues of the enemies of the country. Our survival as a nation lies in burying undemocratic culture forever and start thinking in terms of honestly implementing the charter bequeathed by the Quaid.

Apart from the change in the behaviour of the politicians our state institutions also need to make sure that they remain within their own sphere of responsibilities instead of trespassing into the domain of other state organs. The judiciary in particular must revisit it streak of judicial activism and the irresistible propensity to chide other state institutions and the uninhibited pursuit of over-lording Parliament and the executive. The judicial intervention is their domain is harming the national interests contrary to the belief of the judiciary otherwise. Even the establishment has come to realise that all state institutions must function within the constitutional limits as is evident from the statement of the COAS that he made a few days ago.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.