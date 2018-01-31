‘Politics of resignation’ will have no meaning after 24 hours: Sanaullah

Lahore

In an apparent reference to Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid’s announcement to give his resignation from the National Assembly, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that after 24 hours the ‘politics of resignation’ will have no meaning. Talking to media persons here, the provincial law minister said that those giving deadlines now have a deadline to meet.

He was likely referring to an Election Commission of Pakistan rule which bars holding by-elections within 120 days before the assemblies complete their tenure. Sanaullah said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s voter agrees with the narrative of party leader Nawaz Sharif. “All undemocratic measures to stop Nawaz Sharif have failed. Such measures are not in the interest of anyone.” he said. “The conspiracy to stop Nawaz Sharif, is in fact a conspiracy to push back the country.”

Sanaullah said that he can only advise Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed to do ‘clean politics’. He said that horse trading continue in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments for upcoming senate elections.—INP