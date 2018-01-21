Politics of protests poisonous for country’s development: Shahbaz

Governor Sindh meets CM

Salim Ahmed

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here today and discussed current political station in the country and matters of mutual interest. The Sherazi brothers of Sindh were also present in the meeting. The Chief Minister of Punjab and the Governor Sindh condemned abusive words used against the parliament. Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the attitude of those who have insulted the parliament is against democratic norms and these elements have insulted the constitutional institution of parliament. He said these are same elements which have increased problems of the people through sit-ins. He said politics is the name of selfless service of the public and the tradition of personal ego has caused huge loss to the nation. He said we should work together to move the country forward. He said Pakistan is consisted of four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, and the whole country will proceed forward when all units of the country will progress jointly. He said we should join hands for the progress of the country and leave aside differences to make the country stronger and greater.

The Governor Sindh said the Chief Minister of Punjab has served the province in real terms and the measures taken by him are role model for other provinces and CM Shehbaz Sharif is making untiring efforts for the people of Punjab. MNA Syed Ayaz Ali Sherazi, former MNA Syed Shafqat Hussain Sherazi and President PML-N Thatha Muhammad Hanif Memon were also present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that politics of protests and chaos is poison for development of the country and the nation, and those who are doing politics of sit-ins are not only the enemy of my government, but the progress of the nation.

He said the sit-in group has done nothing except for wasting time of the people for the last four and a half years. He said these elements are afraid of the speedy progress of the country and had these elements served their people in their provinces, they would have no fear of facing there people. He said these elements have not served their people in their province and now they are ashamed.

The Chief Minister expressed these views talking to a delegation of the PML-N here today. CM Shahbaz Sharif said the PML-N believes in the politics of democratic traditions and public service, and in the general elections of 2018,sit-in elements will face defeat once again. He said the PML-N is doing the politics of economic uplift and public prosperity, and those doing politics of sit-ins are multiplying sufferings of the people.

He said unrest of these elements is increasing due to speedy progress of the country and now these elements are making last ditch efforts to save their sinking boats.

He said the people have rejected political dramas of such elements because they are enemies of progress. He said these people did nothing in their provinces for the last four and a half yes and now they are extremely upset. He said those who went to hills for outing during the outbreak of dengue in the KPK, who can they face the people.