Politics on South Punjab

THE issue of South Punjab is once again in the limelight and different political actors are trying to use the card to advance their own objectives in the name of a new province. On Thursday, speaking in the National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif claimed that the PML-N was ready to extend its “full cooperation” for the creation of a South Punjab province and the restoration of the Bahawalpur province in Punjab. In a counter move, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi invited political parties in Parliament to form a Committee to develop consensus and look into advantages and disadvantages of creating a new province of South Punjab.

On the face of it, the two statements are one and the same and therefore, there should be, theoretically, no road-block in the way of the proposal but the difference of approach was quite evident. While Shahbaz offered cooperation for creation of not one but two provinces — South Punjab and Bahawalpur, Qureshi wanted a Parliamentary Committee to evolve consensus on creation of ‘a’ new province of South Punjab. Therefore, the consensus would remain elusive as apart from PML(N) there is a strong movement in Bahawalpur demanding restoration of status of the region as a province. We believe that all claims about creation of a new province are just rhetoric and the issue is raised time and again just to divert attention from real problems and challenges. Earlier, there were allegations that Takht Lahore was denying due rights to South Punjab but now who has stopped PTI Government from addressing grievances of the region as Chief Minister belongs to South Punjab and one of the most active PTI leaders — Jehangir Tareen — is also there to use his influence to change the fate of people of the area.

Share on: WhatsApp