Politics on legislation

THE government’s talks with the opposition on amending the law governing the country’s top anti-graft body hit a snag on Tuesday also putting off the discussion between the two sides on the eight bills aimed at removing the country from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list. The opposition parties walked out of a Parliamentary Committee meeting held to discuss the proposed laws as the government refused to accommodate their changes in the National Accountability Ordinance (Amendment) Bill.

Apparently, both sides are responsible for the deadlock and as a result the country as well as parties themselves could suffer in different ways. While the government has plainly rejected amendments proposed by the opposition to the accountability law, the other side was not ready to accept government-introduced FATF bill in the present form. The apex court of the country had expressed serious concern over accountability process and the flaws pin-pointed by the judiciary should have formed the basis for amendments in the relevant law. However, it seems instead of taking decisions on merit, these are taken on other considerations like move of the opposition to hold an All Parties Conference (APC) and at the same time NAB too has become suddenly active in approving fresh references against key opposition leaders, a move that could torpedo the process initiated for changing the NAB law. Similarly, there are reports that Pakistan has completed its work on remaining stumbling points brightening prospects of the country coming out of the so-called grey list of the FATF but unnecessary delay in the adoption of legislation could harm interests of the country. In this backdrop, one hopes both the treasury and the opposition would shun traditional approach and sort out their differences on proposed bills and changes to NAB law in an expeditious manner.