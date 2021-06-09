Politics of public service, development to prevail: Buzdar

Staff Reporter Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that masses have nothing to do with verbal pledges, tall claims and only politics of public service and development will prevail in the country.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that political deceit and lies do not serve any purpose and this is the reason that the opposition is facing disappointments due to ignoring national interest.

Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition hindered the journey of development. The government is moving forward despite difficulties and the people have also rejected the negative elements, he added.

The irresponsible behaviour of the opposition leaders will not be forgotten by the people, he said and regretted that the opposition has always shown duality on every occasion.

The chief minister said that the opposition has proved that its politics is not based on any principle or ideology and it is also apathetic towards the welfare of the people or development of the country, he continued.

This political cabal has no respect or regard for the people and it will always face defeat, he added. Usman Buzdar said that the corrupt have no worth before an honest and trustworthy leader like Imran Khan.