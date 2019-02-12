Politics of personal interests

Dr Nasreen Akhtar

POLITICS is not bad if it is used to serve the national interest and humanity. Politics exits everywhere and it is influenced by the internal (national) culture, ideology, preferences. Those elected by the people are responsible to facilitate their people and the state institutions. Pakistan’s politics is tricky and defined by the politicians according to their self-centered objectives, preferences and priorities. They always protect their political power. Since 2008, Pakistan has been experiencing democratic system, despite the grave political and security environment the military decided not to take over and paved the way to democracy. Political parties, media and civil society are playing their role, no matter it is positive or negative. Sadly, the quality of the democratic experience from 2008-2018 was lacking democratic values. This period prompted politics of “patrimonialsim” which badly ruined the state’s core institutions, consequently corruption and injustice prevailed. In the last ten years, politics was dominated by the personalities and their ideologies.

Pakistan’s early democratic experience after its independence was not democratic in its nature, however it was chaotic, disorderly and characterized by instability, frequent shifts in political loyalties. If we look at Pakistan’s political history the weak and undemocratic party system has been one of the most important reasons for undemocratic political culture and unstable parliamentary democracy. Political parties are the fundamental actors in promoting democratic institutions, values and norms. Political parties, mainly, educate their followers and voters but in Pakistan political parties have failed to introduce democratic values – western or Islamic. Neither they learn from the US, UK, nor India and Bangladesh where political parties do not play with their national or security interest.

The political parties with a few exceptions of religious and urban based parties are mainly dominated by the traditional elites, in Sindh and Punjab, which secure votes more on the basis of their family history. For this reason, the mainstream parties have become stagnant with the same leaders, voices, program and propaganda. For instance, the performance of political parties in the present elected Parliament is disappointing. How do they behave whenever they sit in the people’s house – Parliament? Their undemocratic political attitude upsets the honorable house which costs very high. Protest is their democratic right but they also have to perform their political duties. Opposition parties strive to defend their party leaders. For decades, Pakistan’s politics was dominated by the family politics and the dynastic quality of leadership is a big handicap for the democratization of political parties – one of the essential conditions for any parliamentary system to succeed.

When we look at Pakistan’s previous governments they always amended the Constitution without knowing the political consequences. They disfigured the Constitution to gain more authority to protect their personal interest. Did ever people enjoy by the Constitutional amendment? The simple answer is NO. Over seventy years, political system remained under the control of both civil and military regimes and only the ruling elite enjoyed which fostered nepotism, favoritism and lawlessness. Pakistan has been known as ‘failed democratic state’ because democratic values never worked. Political leaders became authoritative when they came in power. They tried to reform the Army (for political purposes) which increased rift between the civil and military leaders. From Zulfqar Ali Bhutto to Nawaz Sharif all democratic governments wanted their upper hand over military institution. Zulfqar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif both promoted ‘patrimonialism’ in Pakistan’s politics. Ironically, political leaders were elected by people but they ignored people’s sentiments and they never deemed (themselves) ‘accountable’ as country ruler. Thus democratic process has been ruined due to authoritative and stubborn behaviour.

The election 2018 has introduced the new political culture. This is the first time in Pakistan’s politics that the people of Pakistan voted a party which has never been in power and which promised to eliminate corruption and ‘patrimonialism’ from Pakistani politics. Prime Minister Imran Khan has introduced a new political ideology that requires corruption-free Pakistan, stern accountability and justice. Khan’s ideology has exasperated his political rivals and they have made a political alliance against the government. The politics of alliances is not new phenomenon in Pakistan. These alliances protect each other and play different cards – ethnic, linguistic and religious. These cards may hurt democratic process and the national security. The world has changed and social media has taken over traditional media. How strange that the political nexus is united on one point agenda that is to bring down an elected government. The political parties and political leaders are responsible to deliver because they are heavily paid. After decades a democratic government is endeavouring in projecting Pakistan in the world and the world appreciates the Khan’s political philosophy which believes in democratic values and good governance. This is the time to perform for the people not for the personal desires and dreams.

—The writer is Assistant Professor, IIUI, Islamabad.

