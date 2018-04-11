Politics of new provinces

JUST prior to the Senate elections, a group of independents came into being in Balochistan Assembly which later turned into a political party and now in yet another important political development when the next general election is around the corner, eight legislators including six MNAs and two MPAs parted ways with the PML-N on Monday vowing to create a separate province for South Punjab under the banner of South Punjab Province Movement (SPPM).

The move of the eight legislators is not something that could be described as a surprise as most of these are in the habit of switching loyalties ahead of general election. Their desertion from the PML-N could also not be described as a blow to the ruling party as they were not the senior leaders or old loyalists of the party but were the ones who were also part of the PML-Q and the PPP governments in the past. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb very rightly declared them as the compulsive turncoats but at the same time question also arises as to why then the PML-N accepted them in their ranks when in fact the party had sufficient numerical strength to form the government without their support. Anyway as long as the demand of this group is concerned which is expected to increase in size in the days to come is not new and all the mainstream parties have also time and again expressed their support for creation of more provinces in order to ensure better administration and governance. Though the parties failed in their commitments, yet one also need to ask from those who are raising the flag of South Punjab province that did they ever raise this issue over the last five years in the national or the provincial assemblies. And if the ruling party was not listening to their demand, then why did they not leave the party much earlier? Definitely, all this speaks volume of how our legislators play politics for their vested interests. Indeed the new provinces should be carved out but that too in all the federating units and that too on administrative basis in order to better cater to the administrative needs of more than 220 million population. But this sensitive matter needs be taken forward with complete consensus without doing any politics.

