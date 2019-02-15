Politics of nationalists’ in Sindh buried forever: Murtaza

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law & Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the politics of nationalists’ in the province has been buried forever.

He said that conspiracies for disconnecting Sindh from mainstream politics would not be let to succeed.

Reacting to a statement of Jalal Mehmood Shah here on Friday, Murtaza Wahab said that Mr. Shah is a fired bullet in political scenario of Sindh who can’t even win the seat of union council election.

He slammed Jalal Mehmood Shah for criticizing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership and said that nationalists in Sindh were like orphans who were begging at door to door for affection and patronage.

The Provincial Advisor said that the nationalists of province only qualify the term of “Political Orphans”.

He said that nationalists in Sindh were not concerned with the problems of people. Their politics revolves around their own interests.

With regard to Jalal Mehmood Shah’s demand from federal government for accountability of PPP, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that PPP had faced accountability since 1979 and remained victorious at every front.

Meanwhile, reacting to Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan’s statement, the Provincial Advisor said that Chohan was facing severe mental disorder and needed immediate medical assistance.

He said that it was very strange that Mr. Chohan was talking about the black magic and sorcery in 21st century with intention to keep himself in news headlines.

“It was his publicity stunt,” he added.

The Advisor to CM Sindh advised Chohat that instead of talking about black magic in media, he should get in touch with Bani Gala for his treatment.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that most of PTI leaders were facing mental disorder who were only relying on rhetoric instead of doing any practical measure for resolving the issues of country.

Share on: WhatsApp