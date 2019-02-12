Politics of marches and sit-ins

THERE are once again rumours of a Million March and sit-in in the Federal Capital to protest against the policies of the PTI Government. This time JUI(F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman is reportedly making preparations for holding a Million March and Dharna (sit-in) in coordination with some other political parties having grievances against the ruling party.

Agitation and protests are accepted forms of airing grievances by affected people or parties in a political dispensation but in our context such moves have been used to destabilize the elected governments and put unnecessary pressure on them. Such protests did not remain within the bounds of law and decency and, therefore, any plan for million march and sit-ins sparks serious concerns among people of Pakistan especially residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi who were made hostage by political parties and religious groups in the past. The judiciary too has taken exception to these free for all sit-ins and directed the authorities concerned to make laws against such practices. Otherwise too, there is hardly any justification to launch such an agitation at this point of time when the Government was there just for six months and needs time to deliver. The country witnessed worst kind of political turmoil during last two years of PML(N) Government as a result of which the party was unable to fulfil some of its commitments made to the people, accomplish important development projects initiated for socio-economic uplift of the masses and image of political and democratic institutions was dented. General election was held and the party gaining support and confidence of the masses is now in power at the Centre, in Punjab and in the KP. It is, however, unfortunate that the mandate given to the Opposition parties is not being accepted with open heart as is visible from statements and moves made off and on to destabilize Sindh Government and propaganda campaign against the Opposition parties. We have been urging the Government not to push the Opposition to the wall as this would leave it with no option but to react severely as is being planned by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. There are still saner voices among the Opposition as well that want the Government to complete its mandated term so that it finds ample time to demonstrate its performance to the people, who would be the ultimate judge in the next elections. Politics of protests have damaged the country badly and, therefore, it is time to learn from the mistakes of the past and run affairs of the country through mutual understanding and cooperation.

