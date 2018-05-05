Politics of hatred, fear will not be allowed: Murad

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said in 1980s Karachi had experienced dark clouds on its political horizon and everywhere there was a wave of fear and insecurity among the people but “we have cleared it completely and would allow anyone to repeat it again.”

This he said while talking to media just after visiting historic NJV school on Saturday. He was accompanied by Minister Education Jam Mehtab Dahar. The chief minister was received at the NJV by Secretary Education Iqbal Durani, Secretary Forest Sohail Akbar Shah, MD Sindh Education Foundation Naheed Shah Durani and administration of NJV school and Akhwat Foundation.

Replying to a question regarding MQM rally at Tanki Ground Azizabad, the chief minister said that everyone has right to do politics and organize public meetings. There is no ban on political activities, but yes, “I do mention here that in the name of politics and so-called service to the people of Karachi, a wave of fear and insecurity as was created during 1980s and that would not allowed to repeat again,” he said very clearly.

He added that the people of Karachi are educated and cultured, this is why they have rejected those who had destroyed the peace of this city, polluted politics with terrorism, jalao gherao, hatred just to establish their sway,” he said and went on saying “now we have cleared the dark clouds from the horizon of this city, now this city belongs to each and every one who lives here and works here and we have to make city `city of peace and tranquility,’ he said.

The chief minister said that people had not heard of Tanky Ground Liaquatabad. Eversince, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has held a public meeting there and got unflinching support and response from the people of the area, now everyone is rushing there to hold public meetings. “We have set a tradition and now others are following it,” he said and added “let them follow us but they know very well that people are not with them,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah claimed that in the election of 2018 people of Karachi would vote for Pakistan Peoples Party which has served people of this city with heart and soul.

Replying to a question about next budget, the chief minister said that funds would be allocated for all the on-going schemes but authentication to utilize them [development funds] would be only for three months. “We would make a block allocation [of funds] which the next government would be able to utilize for another 9 months (October 2018 to June 2019) but it would have to get authentication from the provincial assembly,” he said.

To a question, the chief minister said that Mayor of Karachi has ample powers and sufficient funds to serve the people of this city, otherwise he would be singing his old song of `powers and funds’.

Orignally published by INP