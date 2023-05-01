Politics is now hostility, will have serious consequences: Sheikh Rashid

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that politics had now become enmity, the consequences of which would be dire.

In his tweet on the social networking site Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said the negotiations were an excuse to deceive the Supreme Court and government was just passing the time. By May 10, there would be a final outcome of the whole episode. Pakistan is not on the agenda in the IMF Executive Board meeting on May 10. He said the rulers were in relief .—INP