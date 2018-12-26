Politics in sports

For many years, Pakistan and India have not played any bilateral series but the sports are politics-free or sports are supposed to be politics-free, India and Pakistan are using cricket as the political tool among each other. Sometimes, I feel very unjust to motu of sport whenever I come across the useless decision of the two countries over this sport. Argentina and England are having the issue over Falklands but they want to show that soft power to be the better and that is in football.

But their respective governments have not indulged in politicising the sport like India and Pakistan do over cricket even other sport constitution won’t allow it to happen in the context of sports. Then what ICC is doing, or why is it silent over it? Cricket is all about fun, enjoyment and entertainment and these two countries have the most fans than any of other. The ICC should try to solve this problem and the governments of these countries should not mix up their political problems in the sport.

ISRAR HAYAT

Karachi

