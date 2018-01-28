Politics as a business

Politics in Pakistan is considered as a business where everyone desires to join for gaining money and increasing their bank balance. In Pakistan every politician comes for the prosperity of his own family. Furthermore, when they join politics they are hardly rich but after getting votes and seats their riches can’t be counted.

Most of these politicians are having very expensive homes in different corners of the world. In Pakistan, politics is the game of earning money. So, it is my humble request to people that please give vote to those who deserve it.

FAKHERA GHULAM JAN

Balochistan

Related