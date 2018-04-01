Politics around ‘Faryadi’

THE remarks attributed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar by media that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi came to meet him as a ‘Faryadi’ (complainant) and that it was job of the judiciary to listen to complainants have become a hot topic of discussion on television channels, print media and at public forums. This is despite the fact that after running of tickers based on reported remarks, the office of the CJP issued a clarification categorically denying the use of word ‘Faryadi’ for the Prime Minister and that the Chief Justice hold the chief executive of the country in high esteem.

Media conjectures notwithstanding, decency and fair-play demanded that discussions held during one-on-one meeting should have remained a sacred trust, otherwise the two leaders should have better held a press conference and spoke their mind openly. There was nothing wrong if chief executive of the country and head of the judiciary meet to discuss some issues that create hurdles in the smooth functioning of either of the organ of the state. It is habit of the media to speculate and try to get something out from such confidential conversations but the state functionaries are not required to give explanations or clarifications as they did afterwards. As the remarks being attributed to the Chief Justice are being seen by many as derogatory and all sorts of comments are being passed by analysts, the Prime Minister too was forced to publicly speak on the controversy saying he went as ‘Faryadi’ for Pakistan. We believe that as emphasized by JUI(F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the meeting of the Prime Minister with the Chief Justice of Pakistan should not be made controversial. If there are problems between institutions and everyone knows there are, then it was all the more important that their heads should sit together and sort them out. There should be no issue of egoism as Prime Minister and CJP have no personal enmity and their discussions obviously focused on the need for harmony between the two organs of the state as the impression of confrontation was playing havoc with the country and its future. Whoever initiated the move for the said meeting must be appreciated as it was motivated by the desire to uphold national interests and therefore, there should be no politics around the meeting.

Related