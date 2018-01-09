Politicisation of Kalabagh Dam

The first priority of most countries was to build hydel projects. But in Pakistan, the case is reverse. The Kalabagh Dam (KD) was approved by an eight-member {two from each province} Technical Committee on Water Resources {2003-2005}. The Committee looked into all aspects including effect of dilution of sea water with fresh water, sea water intrusion into the groundwater, riverine irrigation and forests fisheries (Pala fish, shrimp, Kharif and Rabi cultivation), besides growth of Mangrove forests. Later, the 3500MW KD was approved by World Bank Indus Special Study Group in its report titled Development of Water and Power Resources of Pakistan: A Sectoral Analysis (1967).

Our current power shortage is 4000-5000 MW. The estimated cost was US$6.12 billion, over six years from 1977 to 1982. After commissioning of Tarbela Dam in 1976, the dam could have been built in six years by 1982. The cost per unit of 12 billion units the hydel electricity was Rs.1.5 as compared to Rs. 16.5 per unit from thermal sources. We are losing Rs. 180 billion per year due to 10-time costlier production.

Our water resources reserves have not risen pari passu with growth in population. In Kharif season, rivers flow at 84 per cent while only 40 per cent during Rabi season. The present water storage capacity in Pakistan is hardly 11.77MAF that is only about eight per cent of the annual flow. Compare it with 350 per cent (132 MAF) of River Nile flow. Three provincial assemblies have resolved against building the KD. Apprehensions against the dam could be allayed by reviewing Water Apportionment Accord. No justification to kill the goose that lays golden eggs.

AMJED JAAVED

Rawalpindi

Related