Politicians who won’t stand by Nawaz would ruin their careers: Maryam Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Information Maryam Aurangzeb Saturday said that people who deserted Nawaz Sharif have to face embarrassment and claimed that politicians who will not stand by him will ruin their political careers.

Talking to media persons at the Parliament House before the start of the Senate elections,

Maryam Aurangzeb claimed that her party will secure most of the seats in today’s election for the upper house of the Parliament.

The minister claimed that former premier Nawaz Sharif would win the Senate election. In fact, she added, he would win all elections that will take place in the country with the blessings of Allah and support of the people.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said people always welcome ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif wherever he goes as he has done a lot for the general masses. She said that an elected PM was removed on the basis of Iqama.

She said Nawaz Sharif served the people of the country. Not a single charge of corruption was proved against him, she claimed.

Slamming PTI chief Imran Khan, the federal minister said he was levelling the allegations of horse-trading on his own party members. She said the PTI leader used to curse the parliament and his party didn’t give due respect to the institution.

She said the PML-N was being meted out unfair treatment as Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as its president and subsequently, it was deprived of its participation in the Senate polls.

Minister of state said today marks a historic day for Pakistan as the senate elections are being held on the given time. She said the process of democratic system is being strengthened and is going to complete ten years in continuity within country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that this continuity will enable the people to reap the fruits of democracy.

Orignally published by INP