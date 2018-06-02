Politicians urged to show maturity on national issues

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Friday urged the political parties to show maturity to safeguard the interests of the country.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that due to political unrest trade and economic activities are sinking therefore the business community appeals the protestors to stay away from such politics. He said that the country was facing a huge economic loss only because of irrational attitude of political players.

He said that a week of stalled economic activity costs the country $ 500 million or $2 billion per month and a weak economy like Pakistan cannot afford to lose even one million dollar loss to exports.

The LCCI President said that political unrest is not only tarnishing the image of the country in the eyes of international community but is also hinder economic growth. He said that the leadership of all political parties should join hands for strengthening the economy instead of hatching conspiracies against the Government for their vested interests.

While giving the recipe for economic independence, the LCCI president said there are a number of issues that must be tackled on priority, the biggest one is how to keep the momentum of growth in the wake of a less than targeted growth of the Agriculture and the Manufacturing sector. The second one is the widening gap between exports and imports that could be contained by enhancing exports.

He said that that we have have to focus on agriculture, manufacturing sector, education, water, human resources, minerals, public health, tax collection system and end of corruption should be focused to get rid of economic worries.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that the agriculture is the largest sector of Pakistan as around 43% labor was dependent upon the agriculture. He said that this largest sector needs revolutionary reforms on war footing. He said that growth of agriculture sector would not only ensure food security and provision of raw material to the larges export-oriented industry textile but would also generate huge revenue for the government and vast employment opportunities.

The LCCI President said that country’s population is growing at the rate of around 2.10 percent every year and if this growth continues for next two decades, population would cross the mark of 240 million. He said that Pakistan needs to increase the yield per acre on steady pace therefore government should plan to bring that about 9 million hectors of fertile land under cultivation which is remained useless just because of shortage of water.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that shortage of water is one of the biggest challenges being faced by the country. He said that million acres land could be brought under cultivation by constructing the Kalabagh dam therefore Kalabagh Dam should be built at any cost. He said that Pakistan is enriched with the mineral resources worth trillion dollars that can make the dream of economic stability true.