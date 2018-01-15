Politicians to be strong only when they subject themselves to constitution: JI

Sukkur

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the politicians would be strong only when they subjected themselves to the constitution and the law. Talking to the media at Sukkur Press Club on Sunday, Sirajul Haq said the politicians felt their insult to stop at the red signal or to line up in a queue like others. JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, deputy Secretary General, Muhammad Asghar, JI Sindh chief Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui, and other local JI leaders were present on the occasion.

The JI chief supported PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri’s demand for the arrest and trial of all those responsible for the Model Town killings and said every aggrieved party had the right to protest over delay in the grant of justice. He deplored that the police firing on the people protesting against the molestation and murder of Zainab at Kasur had caused three deaths. He said it was unfortunate that even our children were not secure while the judicial system seemed to be deaf and dumb. Sirajul Haq demanded publication of the Raja Zafrul Haq committee report on the Khatme Nubuwwat issue and for stringent punishment to those who hatched a conspiracy in this regard. He said the MMA had been revived as an electoral alliance. He said he wanted other corruption free parties to join the alliance so that the alliance could deliver effectively.

The JI chief said that the solution of the numerous problems facing the country did not lay with the generals or the corrupt elite as the country needed a peaceful Islamic revolution. Sirajul Haq said the JI had an honest and competent leadership and none of its leaders was accused of corruption. He demanded across the board accountability of those named in the Panama leaks, Dubai leaks and O London Leaks.—INP