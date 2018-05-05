Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

PASRUR : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that politicians deserve the same respect as judges, generals, and government officials.

Addressing a ceremony of the groundbreaking of Sialkot to Pasrur Road in Pasrur, he remarked that a country which doesn’t respect its politicians can never progress. “Politicians are in the front when it comes to running countries and solving problems.”

PM Abbasi while referring to disqualification of former foreign minister Khawaja Asif said that he was disqualified on basis of iqama. “Iqama is nothing but a type of visa.

Asif served the people for 30 years,” he said, adding “will it benefit the country if its politicians are disqualified on the basis of one visa?”

This decision will neither be accepted by history nor people, he remarked.

While referring to upcoming general elections, the premier said that the vote of the people should be respected. “The decision made by the ballot boxes should be respected for the next five years.”

The premier said that those who have done nothing are now united against the incumbent government.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that where ever you go in the country, you can only find PML N Government projects.

He said that PML N has worked hard during its tenure to facilitate people, adding that now its up to people to decide whether they are with the PML N to progress the country or with those, who do not know anything other than abusive language.

Orignally published by INP