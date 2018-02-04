Politicians should raise all issues in parliament

Islamabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Saturday said politicians should raise issues in the parliament and provincial assemblies rather than criticizing the national institutions. Talking to media, he said the political leadership should avoid criticizing the institutions and instead work for strengthening them as otherwise it would harm the nation.

He said the parliament and provincial assemblies were the best forums to settle issues instead of holding protests against the government policies on the road. Those doing politics of sit-ins and protests were not doing favour to the country, he added. Governor Jhagra said the target killing of a medical student in Kohat was a tragic incident and all institutions concerned were taking steps to arrest the accused, who had gone abroad. Meanwhile, it is reported that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has given financial assistance cheque amounting one lac rupees to Hazrat Khan of Nowshehra at Governor House here.

It is worth mentioning here that one of his daughter is suffering from eye cancer while his son is suffering from paralysis besides ailing wife. Hazrat Khan expressed gratitude to the Governor for financial help at such a hard time. Governor Khyber Pakhtukhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said the continuity of democratic process would further strengthen economy of the country and democracy was the only solution of all issues.

Talking to APP outside the Parliament House, he said KPK Assembly would complete its tenure and this was the beauty of democracy.—APP