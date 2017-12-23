Politicians must not alienate themselves from masses: Rajwana

Staff Reporter

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafiuqe Rajwana Friday said that politicians and bureaucrats must not alienate themselves from masses and dedicate their careers for the welfare of the public.

Addressing the passing-out parade of the 40th Specialised Training Programme (STP) at the Civil Services Academy here, he said politicians and bureaucrats should not be lost in the corridors of power, rather they should make public service their motto by living among masses.

The Punjab Governor said civil bureaucracy was an integral part of the government and worked shoulder to shoulder with the government to ensure good governance. He said the young officers must make public welfare, national interests and merit their guiding principles in the discharge of professional duties.

Rajwana said officers and politicians must keep the spirit of public service in their hearts alive, adding that the needy and the distressed people deserve your utmost attention. He said the public service would give you the contentment of the heart like no other act.

He urged the officers to use all their energies to bring the less privileged areas of the country to the national mainstream. He gave away awards and commendation certificates to the passing-out officers.

Earlier, Rector Civil Services Academy, National School of Public Policy (NSPP)/Director General Civil Services Academy) Azmat Ali Ranjha briefed the participants about the objectives of the STP. Director Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) also attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra met his Punjab counterpart Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana at Governor’s House here on Friday and discussed with him Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) reforms, party affairs and overall political situation in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Rafique Rajwana said continuity of democracy, of parliament and other constitutional institutions was the need of the hour, adding that all political leadership was in unison on this.