Politicians must be whiter than white: Governor

Staff Reporter

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that politicians should be whiter than white as they are role model and people emulate them in societies.

Addressing the International Anti-Corruption Day ceremony, held under the auspices of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore at Alhamra Hall on Thursday, he said the public representatives must be awarded exemplary punishment over even minor crimes as their demeanour was symbolic of collective character of society. He said that politicians were under greater onus to prove their integrity.

The ceremony was held to give away prizes and certificates to winners of various competitions organised for school, college and universities students. These students had participated in the anti-corruption awareness campaign, launched by NAB over the past few months. Essay-writing, speech, painting, singing and drama competitions were held in connection with the International Anti-Corruption Day celebrations.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and singer Abrar-ul-Haq and Director General (DG) NAB Lahore Saleem Shahzad. The governor said on the occasion that the societies where laws protected the mighty failed badly in the world.

Stressing the need for effective legislation against corruption, he said that laws should not be made to protect the powerful, adding that the supremacy of law could only be ensured through indiscriminate administration of accountability to the haves and have-nots equally. Ch Sarwar said the supremacy of law would be ensured the day the powerful would be held accountable before the weak.

Sharing his experiences as a European parliamentarian, the Punjab governor said that members of the parliament were punished in minor cases to set an example while a common man could have easily been absolved of the charges in the same case.

The Punjab governor said the history had remembered only those who had done justice to their office while being in power and served humanity in a better way with their wealth and power. He said that societies could not survive without a tangible system of accountability and observance of the international anti-corruption day by NAB was a step towards the ideal of creating public awareness about the menace of corruption.

