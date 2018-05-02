Politicians in Sri Lanka patronize sports

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Dayasiri Jayasekara, who last month resigned as Sri Lanka’s sports minister will continue to support the sports persons in the country.

Speaking exclusively over hos mobile, he said, “though I am not a sports minister now, will continue to follow the sports and cricket in particular”.

Jayasekera begged to differ with Murali’s recent comments, where he had said that the politicians are destroying cricket in Sri Lanka.

“Politicians involving in sports in this country is not new. Politicians are presidents at provincial and district levels also. So the politicians are attached with the sports for many many years”.

“When Murali had a problem in Australia (umpires suspected his bowling action), he was supported by the then sports minister and the administrators”.

“Murali should have said this comments in Sri Lanka instead of Indian media. He has badly portrayed the image of our country. I don’t agree with him. Many sports persons approach us and seek our guidance and will continue to support them whole heatedly”, he added.

Dayasiri Jayasekara has no grudge over Lasith Malinga, who once called him monkey.

“Personally I have no ill-feelings towards him and I don’t care what he had said about me, because I know Malinga’s educational back ground and I don’t want to involve with him. He is a good cricketer but does not know how to handle his career”.

“He did not perform well when the T-20 Nidahas Trophy was starting and hence was not chosen. He, however, performed well at the domestic level thereafter. I wish him good luck”.

“I have no regrets on not being the sports minister”, he signed off.