Politicians from Punjab join PPP

Various political leaders from Punjab on Saturday joined the Pakistan People’s Party.

They included Shamsher Khan from PP-101 (Faisalabad), Dr Fakharun Nisa from PP-96 (Chiniot), Zahid Ghauri and Suhail Ilyas from PP-73, and Kashif Mumtaz Gujjar from Sargodha.

On the other hand, former MNA from Vehari Aftab Khan Khijji, Shehzad Ahmad Khan Khijji, ex-MPA Afzal Khan Khijji, Tahir Khan Khijji; PML-Q’s Sahibzada Abid Maharvi, and Akram Khan Kanju; and ex-MPA from Lodhran Ali Khan Kanju, Muhammad Ali Pirzada; and Muhammad Nawazish Ali Khan from PP-129 call on PPP chairman and joined the party.