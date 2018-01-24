Politicians should exhibit ethical standards, avoid cursing parliament: MNAs

Islamabad

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on both sides of the aisle Tuesday urged politicians and political leadership to exhibit high ethical standards and avoid cursing parliament, the supreme institution of the country. They were of the consensus view that the detractors should resign from the parliament and return millions of rupees they had received as parliamentarians on account of salary and perks during the last four and a half years.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, Raza Hayat Hiraj of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz asked both opposition and treasury members to respect the parliament and the office speaker as both the government and opposition derived their powers from the parliament.

It was their obligation to jointly ensure upholding of the sanctity of parliament, avoiding trading barbs on petty issues. He said the parliament enjoyed absolute powers as its decisions could not be challenged even in the Supreme Court.

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Shazia Marri said her party would not endorse any anti-parliament campaign. She stressed on across the board accountability. Shehryar Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said the sanctity of the parliament was upheld keeping its functioning in view. It was obligatory for the parliament to play its due role as per law. Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai asked the chair to allocate two days for holding a comprehensive debate on defaming of parliament by a political party.

Criticizing the PTI, he said use of derogatory language against the parliament must be avoided and the people would reject the PTI in next election. Lal Chand of the PTI also spoke on the occasion. Jamal Din of Jamiat-i-Ulema Pakistan Fazl and Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon urged both the opposition and treasury benches to respect the parliament, and stop cursing one other.

Captain (Rtd) Safdar criticised the PTI MNAs for their unbecoming attitude with the deputy speaker during the current session. Former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged for initiating atomic programme, he added. He said the country was divided into two parts because of depriving Maulvi Tameezuddin of justice by late Justice Munir. Criticising former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf, he said Article 6 should be for enforced for his trial. He said the people would re-elect former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for fourth time in 2018 elections.

Ayesha Syed of Jamaat-i-Islami lamented the PTI for using derogatory language against the parliament. Each MNA represented hundreds of people of their constituency and all should jointly work for the people’s welfare, he added. Sajid Nawaz of PTI raised the issue of inflated electricity bills in his constituency. Later, Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, who was chairing the session, adjourned the proceedings till 10:30 am Wednesday.—APP