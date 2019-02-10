Politicians’ attitude most irresponsible: Idrees

Deputy chief of the Jamaat e Islami, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, has termed the attitude of the country’s politicians as most irresponsible and even childish and said this was most deplorable.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that normally, in democratic countries, the opposition would protest on the policies of the government and the government would respond was serious and constructive. He said that unfortunately, both the ruling party men and the opposition were roaring and thundering over each other. He said the governments generally tried to satisfy the masses through their performance and not through abuses and threats.

Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said that accountability and justice were the essential qualities of every civilized society and the criterion of accountability was the same for all the people. He said that as long as the plundered wealth was not recovered, the nation would not benefit at all.

He said that the legislature should do its job with a sense of responsibility while the law enforcement institutions should perform their duties in accordance with the law.

He said the job of the courts was to weed out injustice and not to indulge in politics. He said if the courts dispensed justice and provided relief to the wronged, the country would l move towards progress.

The JI deputy chief said the Sahiwal killings were most unfortunate and it seemed that the aggrieved party was not being provided justice. He said the blood of a common man was as precious in the eyes of Allah as that of a ruler and a rich person. He said if justice was not done in this case, the rulers could not escape the divine wrath.

Meanwhile, Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the present government had failed to come up to the people’s expectations and had not fulfilled any of its promises.

Talking to the sectional heads of the JI at Mansoora, he said that price hike and unemployment were on the increase and the people were losing hope in the government. He said if the situation did not improve, the masses would not tolerate the government for long. Liaqat Baloch said that the JI was launching its mass contact drive next month and added that the enforcement of the Islamic system was the sole solution of the problems facing the country and the masses.—INP

