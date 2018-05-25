Politician would’ve been termed ‘traitor’ for teaming up with Indian counterpart to pen book: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD : Former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani on Friday severely criticised the teaming up of former chiefs of Pakistan and India’s spy agencies to write a book.

“A book co-authored by former chief of India’s spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), AS Dulat and ex-chief of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani, has recently been published,” Rabbani said while addressing a Senate session on Friday.

“It is shocking that on one hand Pakistan and India relations are at an all-time low and on the other hand, former spy chiefs of both the countries are teaming up to write a book,” the former Senate chairman added.

Rabbani further lashed out saying that had a civilian or a politician teamed up with a counterpart to write a book similar to Dulat and Durrani’s Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace then there would have been a “hue and cry”.

“Had a politician done the same thing he would have been labelled a traitor,” he asserted.

Dulat and Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani’s Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace has been making headlines this week even before it hits shelves.

It is the first-ever effort by two former chiefs of rival spy agencies to jointly write a book.