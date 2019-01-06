Politically noisy, gurus predict positive signs ahead

Weekly Stocks review

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

The year 2019 commenced on a positive sentiment, amid delay in ex-President’s trial followed by Honorable Supreme Court’s directive to review the list of people placed on ECL, which ultimately reduced the political noise (+929 points DoD on Tuesday). Furthermore, US President expressed his desire to meet the country’s new leadership soon in order to strengthen the ties between Pak-US. Having said that, concerns over rising circular debts and falling foreign exchange reserves kept the momentum mute.

Albeit, domestic equity market gained 380 points during the week with the index closing at 37,547 (+1.0% WoW). Sector-wise positive contributions came from Commercial Banks (245pts), Oil & Gas Exploration Companies (131pts) amid increase in crude prices, Fertilizer (95pts), Textile Composite (23pts), and Insurance (15pts). Scrip-wise top performers include BAHL (111pts), ENGRO (96pts), HBL (81pts), BAFL (47pts) and POL (41pts). On the flipside, sectors that contributed negatively include i) Food & Personal Care Products (53pts), ii) Auto Assembler (27pts) and iii) Oil & Gas Marketing Companies (26pts) owing to decline in petroleum sales. Foreign selling continued this week clocking-in at USD 0.5mn compared to a net sell of USD 1.1mn last week. Selling was witnessed in All Other Sector (USD 0.5mn) and Commercial Banks (USD 0.2mn).

On the domestic front, major buying was reported by Mutual Funds (USD 13.4mn) and Companies (USD 3.5mn). Volumes during the week settled at 118mn shares (up by 7% WoW) while value traded arrived at USD 41mn (up by 14% WoW). Other major news. Petrol price slashed by Rs4.86 per litre on New Year’s Eve, ECC approves 25mmcfd gas supply to SNGPL, Suzuki announces fresh hike in prices’, Offshore gas exploration likely to start next week, HBL’s outlook revised from negative to stable.

With UAE’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman expected to visit Pakistan in Jan and Feb, respectively, any potential agreement on lucrative deals could trigger a positive sentiment at the index. Furthermore, decision regarding IMF program is also anticipated during this month.

