Political vultures reviving dead issues to win polls: Altaf Shakoor

KARACHI : President Pasban e Pakistan Altaf Shakoor has said that the dishonest and corrupt political vultures of Pakistan are taking steps to revive old and dead emotional issues to befool voters in the coming general elections.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the masses should reject these old hunters who are trying to catch the innocent voters with their brand new nets and hooks, he added.

Altaf Shakoor said the voters should be aware that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) are trying to win elections by manipulating the sentiments of people of Sindh and KpK on the issue of Kalabagh Dam.

He said similarly in Sindh province, PPP and MQM are hidden partners to exploit the emotional sentiments of people on the issue of urban and rural divide.

He said the voters should take notice of these dark conspiracies of filthy corrupt, crooked and dishonest politicians, with a proven track record of looting and plundering this nation.

Altaf Shakoor said the people fully know that the PPP and ANP had not delivered despite enjoying long tenures of government in past. They only focused to set new records of corruption and kickbacks inPakistan instead of serving poor masses. Now they are trying to exploit the water shortage in country and revive the Kalabagh Dam issue. He said these both parties have already shown their anti-people character and they have only worked to serve the interests of Waderas, feudal and tribal lords.

He said the Pasban has already exposed conspiracies of these corrupt politicians. It would continue to unveil the real faces of these corrupt political vultures, dishonest bureaucrats and elite class bandits.

He said the family politics is a curse for Pakistan and the Pakistani people should now reject the second and third generation of our filthy corrupt politicians.

The President Pasban said when the PPP and ANP were power they never took a single step to construct new water storage reservoirs, dams and canals. Now these political vultures are trying to stoke anger of people on the issue of Kalabagh dam and water shortage. He said these parasitic political parties are now trying to exploit the Kalabagh Dam issue to increase hatred between people of different provinces.

He said the Pasban is warning the patriotic people to see the real faces of these old hunters who are again in the arena with new nets and hooks. He said Pasban fully believes in increasing water storage capacity of this country.

It has already been advocating for efficient irrigation and water saving methods. We also want to raise standard of education, healthcare and public transportation. We want to ensure supply of clean water to people and end load shedding for good, he added.

Altaf Shakoor we want to create millions of new jobs for our youth by developing new industrial corridors, he said, adding in this regard they have already floated the idea of developing industrial corridors and new industrials towns along Karachi-Hyderabad, and Karachi-Keti Bandar highways on the pattern of Delhi-Bombay Industrial Corridor Project in the neighboring countries. He said such industrial corridors should also be built in other provinces.

He said the Pasban has also introduced the concept of megacity rights in Pakistan and demanded for constitutional amendments to get recognized our megacities in our local government system so that these mega revenue engines could be run efficiently and professionally.

He asked the voters to reject old corrupt and crooked politicians and their catchy emotional slogans. He said now is the time to elect honest, capable and patriotic people who could set the country on right direction for its rapid progress and prosperity.