Political unity must to foil conspiracies against country, nation: Altaf Shakoor

KARACHI, : President Pasban e Pakistan, Altaf Shakoor has said that unity among all political parties of Pakistan is necessary to foil the evil conspiracies being hatched against the country and national.

Referring to US-sponsored move to put Pakistan on grey-list of Financial Action Task Force (FTF), a global body combating terror financing and money-laundering, Altaf Shakoor said on Monday that this evil conspiracy has revealed who are the real friends and foes of Pakistan. He said as per media reports only China has committed to vote for Pakistan, while besides the US, the UK, France and Germany had also nominated Pakistan to be placed on the Grey List of FATF.

There are 37 permanent members of FATF that include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Gulf Co-operation Council, Hong Kong, China, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Russian Federation, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the US. Israel and Saudi Arabia have observer status.

Altaf Shakoor said the imminent FATF verdict will be a huge setback as major global financial institutions – including International Monetary Fund and World Bank – are under the FATF influence. The European Commission and the United Nations also give importance to the FATF.

He feared it would be harder and more expensive for Pakistan to borrow money from international debt markets if it was put on the FATF monitoring list. He said India is actively lobbying to put Pakistan on this list which is aimed at to hamper the economic progress of this country. He said in fact this is the punishment to Pakistan for carrying out the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The President Pasban suggested that all political parties of Pakistan including the opposition parties should shun their petty differences and get united for the larger interests of the nation and country. He said if Pakistan is placed on this list, foreign investment will stop coming here and it would harm the national economy. He said this seems a joint move of the US, India, IS Daesh and other anti-Pakistan elements to create political and economic problems for Pakistan. He said the real objective of the anti-Pakistan elements is to get Pakistan isolated in global community.

He said our government is not taking serious steps to save the country from this dark conspiracy. It is preoccupied with the matters like saving Mian Nawaz Sharif. He said the government should show a sense of responsibility and save the interests of Pakistan and Pakistanis at every front and platform.

Altaf Shakoor further said that political instability at home would further worsen the situation, adding all that is needed at this moment is a solid unity and solidarity amongst all Pakistani political parties.

He said with a strong political stability at home we would be in a better position to deal with the external threats. He also demanded to take foolproof steps to augment the national economy. He said a strong economy coupled with an unwavering political unity would augur well for the nation and country.

