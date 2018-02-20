Political unity to foil conspiracies against country: Altaf

President Pasban e Pakistan, Altaf Shakoor has said that unity among all political parties of Pakistan is necessary to foil the evil conspiracies being hatched against the country and national.

Referring to US-sponsored move to put Pakistan on grey-list of Financial Action Task Force (FTF), a global body combating terror financing and money-laundering, Altaf Shakoor said on Monday that this evil conspiracy has revealed who are the real friends and foes of Pakistan. He said as per media reports only China has committed to vote for Pakistan, while besides the US, the UK, France and Germany had also nominated Pakistan to be placed on the Grey List of FATF.

There are 37 permanent members of FATF that include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Gulf Co-operation Council, Hong Kong, China, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Russian Federation, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the US.—INP

