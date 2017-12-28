Political stability must to ensure progress: PM

Says political decisions should not be made in courts;Inaugurates Burhan-Shah Maqsood section of Hazara Motorway

Our Correspondent

Haripur

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said a country can only progress when there was political stability and reiterated that the PML-N government, despite numerous challenges would complete its constitutional term and foil attempts of those who wish to sabotage the democratic process.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 47-km long section of the Burhan-Shah Maqsood interchange of the six-lane Hazara Motorway, he said the people of Pakistan know perfectly well who has served them sincerely and they would again vote the PML-N to power in the next general election.

He said political decisions were not taken at courts and through sit-ins and regretted that had there been no instability due to the sit-ins, the government could have done much more for the people.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the PML-N faced grave challenges and boldly confronted terrorism, economic meltdown and dirty politics of sit-ins. He said only political stability and continuity can ensure progress of country and said those wishing to topple the government, would be sadly disappointed.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government will complete its tenure and next general elections will be held on July 15.

He said he believes in politics of decency and without entering into a politics of verbal abuse and mudslinging, has done practical work to serve the masses.

He termed July 28 a difficult day for the government; the day when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, and said the PML-N handled it well and those getting ready their ‘sherwanis’ will not gain anything.

He expressed the hope that the remaining section of the Hazara Motorway at Mansehra would be inaugurated in May and said it was a challenge for the NHA that needs to be met. He said the people of the area can express their gratitude at the time of voting in the general election. He said the PML-N would again form the next government to ensure that the march towards prosperity and progress continues.

Prime Minister Abbasi said it would have been better, if the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated this project, as it was his vision. He termed the opening of the road a revolutionary moment for the people of Hazara and said it would bring real change in the lives of people in real terms. He said former Prime Minister visualized this project and has to his credit the ground breaking and opening up of an under-developed area.

He said the Motorway would serve as a milestone for the people of Hazara and generate economic activity besides allowing easier access to the people of Mansehra. He said almost one crore population of the region would directly benefit from the opening up of the new road as it would attract hundreds and thousands of tourists from across the country.

The Prime Minister said in nine-year rule of Pervez Musharraf and five-year rule of President Asif Zardari, not even a single significant project was completed in this area. He said such projects need vision, commitment and sincerity of purpose.

He said the total length of motorways in the country would exceed 2600 km in near future and link all areas of the country. He said both Musharraf, Asif Zardari and the KP government need to tell what they really did for this area.

The Prime Minister said the country today has overcome loadshedding of electricity by adding a massive11000 MW to the national grid and natural gas and today Pakistan was exporting urea, unlike the past when it had to import due to shortage of gas.

He was particularly appreciative of the Chinese company that came up with a quality project, that has been completed on time.