Political stability imperative for democratic system

Peshawar

Describing political stability imperative for continuity of democratic system and making economic growth sustainable, experts said Tuesday that time has come that all political forces came forward and supported the government for necessary legislation required for timely holding of the general election in the country. They said political stability, sanctity of votes and respecting political parties’ mandate were also vital to continue the democratic system and make economic development sustainable.

Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota, PML-N Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly told APP that it was high time that opposition parties cooperated with government for making necessary constitutional amendment about delimitation, which is imperative for holding of general elections on time.

“The whole responsibility would be on opposition if general election was delayed” he remarked. The removal of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has not only created political instability in the country besides affecting the pace of economic growth, he explained. Nalota said PML-N had introduced clean and principled politics in the country by respecting the mandate of political parties in KP, Sindh, GB, Azad Kashmir and Balochistan so that they could implement their election manifestos and promises made with people. Despite PTI’s rule in KP, he said PMLN Government had launched scores of mega development projects in the province to expedite pace of economic development and its positive effects have started becoming visible now.

The PML-N government has not only restored the writ of government in specific areas but also eliminated menace of load shedding and started and completed long awaited Lowari Tunnel Project in Chitral, Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat, Peshawar Northern Bypass, Hazara Motorway and scores others in KP.—APP