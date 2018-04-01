Political stability, continuity of policies essential for country’s progress: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday emphasized the need for political stability and continuity of policies for the country’s progress.

Addressing businessmen and journalists here, the minister said it was only a sustaining democracy that can ensure robust economic growth and development in the country.

He said the country was standing at the crossroads, which warranted continuity of policies and political stability to achieve sustainable growth.

Iqbal said when the PML-N came to power in 2013, the country was reeling from weak economy, scourge of terrorism and energy crisis. But, he said, his party made important decisions after assuming power to reinvigorate the country’s economy. He demanded that democracy and politics must be allowed to flourish in the country.

Talking about water reservoirs in the country, he said construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam will start this year, for which a piece of land at a cost of more than one hundred billion rupees had been purchased.

Orignally published by NNI