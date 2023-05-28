Political stability and impact on economy | By aniqa Zeb

Political stability and impact on economy

PAKISTAN, a country with great potential, is battling a number of issues that have had a big influence on its economy. The nation’s present-day circumstances, which are marked by political unpredictability, security concerns, and socio- economic inequalities, have had a long-lasting effect on its economic environment. The effects of these problems ripple across every industry, delaying development, deterring investment, and obstructing country’s progress towards sustainable development.

Pakistan’s persistent political instability is one of the major factors affecting its economy. Investor trust has decreased as a result of the frequent changes in government and the absence of consistent policy. Inconsistent economic policies and lack of long-term strategic planning have discouraged both domestic and foreign investment, stunting economic growth and preventing the creation of new jobs. This vicious cycle further exacerbates the existing challenges, leading to a weakened economy. Ongoing security issues not only put the lives and welfare of its people in danger, but they have also slowed down the country’s economic development. Foreign investors have been discouraged and trade relations have been hampered by terrorism, and regional conflicts. Pakistan’s ability to fully realize its potential as a regional trade and investment hub has been hindered by the consequent decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) and restricted access to global markets. Deeply ingrained socio-economic inequities, with a sizeable section of the population living below the poverty line, are another economic problem. These inequalities restrict social mobility and contribute to the cycle of poverty, together with the lack of adequate access to healthcare and education. Poverty has a significant negative impact on the economy, places a demand on public resources, and impedes the achievement of sustainable development goals. Not only from a humanitarian aspect, but also as a way to promote stability and economic prosperity, addressing these inequities is crucial.

The nation’s infrastructure deficiencies, including inadequate transportation networks and restricted access to basic amenities, impede economic development, hinder trade, and make it more difficult to conduct business. On the other hand, a persistent energy crisis leads to reliance on expensive alternatives, which raises production costs and stifles industrial productivity.

A thorough strategy is required to overcome these obstacles and realize Pakistan’s genuine economic potential. The first step in achieving this goal is promoting political stability through powerful democratic institutions and open government. To regain investor confidence and draw in local and international investments, consistent economic policies supported by in-depth stakeholder engagements are essential. A favourable economic environment and improved international reputation for Pakistan will result from enhancing security measures and successfully battling terrorism.

Investments in social welfare, healthcare, and educational initiatives will also help to reduce socioeconomic inequalities, promote inclusivity, and give people more power to participate in the economy. In order to address the energy issue and foster economic growth, Pakistan must place a high priority on the development of clean and renewable energy sources.

The current state of Pakistan poses significant difficulties and has a wide-ranging effect on its economy. It will need coordinated efforts, teamwork, and a strong dedication to stability, security, and inclusive progress to overcome these challenges. Pakistan can foster an atmosphere that is favourable to economic success, draw investments, and pave the path for a better future by resolving political instability, security concerns, socio-economic gaps, and investing in crucial industries. Only through concerted effort and long-term planning can Pakistan turn its current difficulties into chances for long-term economic growth.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad

