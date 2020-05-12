Political speeches in NA ‘waste of time’: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that political speeches in the National Assembly are ‘waste of time’.
In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the minister said parliamentary sessions where politicians come only to make speeches are not of any use. “If you want to make political statements, just call a press conference,” he wrote.—INP
