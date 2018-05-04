Political parties unveil key features of youth issues in manifestoes

Staff Reporter

UNDP Pakistan and PILDAT organized a Youth Dialogue with Political Parties on Inclusion of Youth Issues in Political Manifestos for 2018 Elections in which representatives of ten major political parties of Pakistan engaged with youth representatives in a robust discussion on how political parties could shape their 2018 election manifestos to reflect youth’s priorities and aspirations.

The dialogue was attended by senior parliamentarians and political leaders, including Ms. Sadia Sharif, Central Information Secretary (Women) PML-N; Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Secretary General PPP; Mr. Shafqat Mahmood, MNA PTI; Maulana Abdul Wasay, MPA, Leader of the Opposition in Balochistan Assembly and Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA, JUI-F; Mr. Farid Paracha, Deputy Ameer JI and Dr. Ishaque Baloch, Senior Vice President National Party.

Whereas youth speakers included Mr. Waleed Bizenjo, Former Member Youth Parliament and Former Youth Prime Minister; former Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan; Advocate Saad Mohammad Chaudhry, Head of Youth Wing, Pakistan Workers Federation; activist of the Trade Union movement; Mr. Daniyal Hassan, Former Member Youth Parliament Pakistan; Ms. Sadia Sadullaj Khan, IT Entrepreneur; Mr. Basil Nabi Malik,Advocate;Former Member Youth Parliament; former Youth Prime Minister; Ms. Mehrunisa Malik, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Saaf Suthra Sheher; Mr. Shaheer Niazi,Scientist whose work has appeared in the prestigious Royal Society Open Science journal; part of Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018, Mr. Ejaz Abbasi and Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, former members of Youth Parliament Pakistan.