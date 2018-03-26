Political parties to agree on AQ Khan as caretaker PM: Siraj

Sambrial

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has presented the name of prominent atomic scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan as caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan for caretaker set-up in the country ahead of the 2018 general elections. He stated this while addressing a big public meeting at Sambrial near Sialkot here Sunday.

‘Yes, JI has okayed and forwarded the name of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for the slot of caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, saying that JI strongly recommends Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for the slot of caretaker prime minister of the country’, said JI chief. He said no doubt to say that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was the hero of the Pakistani nation, who made Pakistan a nuclear power. Now, it is high time to acknowledge the meritorious services of Dr. Qadeer and to pay him rich tribute by appointing him as the caretaker prime minister.

He said that all the political parties including MMA, PPP and PTI would agree on the name of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. He said that the JI will play pivotal political role at the political platform of the MMA as well. He said that the MMA top agenda would be to ensure the promotion of Islamic democracy and elimination of the western culture as well.

He said that the JI would also continue its nation-wide movement to eliminate corruption from the country, besides making it a prosperous Pakistan, an Islamic welfare state as envisaged by the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.—INP