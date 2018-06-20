Political parties’ step-motherly behaviour with Christian community

Staff Reporter

President Minority Wing PMLN Islamabad Manzoor Masih has stated that PMLN has distributed party tickets on reserved seats for election 2018 in National and Provincial Assemblies to Hindu community to put their names on priority which is gross injustice and violation of constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. It will not lie out of peace to mention here that since establishment of Pakistan the population of Christian has been on top and Hindu on second No. but it has been done to please the Hindu community without any cogent reason.

Another injustice is by the PMLN that since 2002, the party is distributing tickets on reserved seats to the Christian candidates who belong to Lahore and Faisalabad and does not bother to accommodate their candidates of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad and Rawalpindi has big population of Christians which are badly being ignored since three decades and some names are being repeated and given opportunity to become the members of National and Provincial Assemblies who can’t contest the Election of Councillors.