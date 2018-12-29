Political parties should weed out corrupt elements: Siraj

Staff Reporter

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Siraj ul Haq has said that political parties should weed out the corrupt elements and hand them over to the courts.

Addressing the large Friday congregation at Mansoora mosque, Sirajul Haq said that in order to make the accountability process effective, the government should also throw out the black sheep in its fold.

He said that country, not individuals were important and the accountability should not fall prey to politics.

If the Election Commission had strictly implemented the articles 62 and 63 of the constitution, the country would have got a neat and clean leadership by this time, he added.

