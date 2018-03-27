Political parties should play role for country’s progress: Saad

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday urged the political parties to play their role for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Addressing a gathering on the death anniversary of PML-N worker Sheikh Amjad Aziz here, he said the democratic system should continue and the people should elect their representatives in the election.

He said political parties had shortcomings and their workers should be allowed to mend them. the politicians should realise gravity of the situation and the practice of name-calling should be abandoned, he added.

The minister said recently a new party was launched in Balochistan which would eliminate in two to three years.

He said he was made owner of a residential society and when he was summoned by an honourable judge, he submitted every thing in an affidavit.

He said he had received a letter from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for appearance before it March 28. He said the NAB law was a black law, which was made to silence political workers and both the Pakistan Peoples Party and the PML-N should have taken steps to remove it. Accountability was always made by the masses in elections, he added.

The PML-N introduced the CPEC and India was not happy with it, he said, adding the PML-N had successfully overcome the crisis of energy.

He said the popularity of the PML-N had increased due to developments works in the country. Earlier, he paid tributes to late Sheikh Amjad Aziz for his services for the party and democracy.—APP

