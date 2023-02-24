Political parties raise objections over two judges in Supreme Court bench hearing election date’s case

ISLAMABAD – Several political parties of the ruling alliance including Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam expressed reservations over the inclusion of two judges of the Supreme Court (SC) in the bench hearing suo motu case over the delay in the elections.

A nine-member bench of the top court heard the plea after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial took suo moto notice

Advocate Farooq H. Naek raised an objection over the inclusion of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi on the bench as he submitted a joint statement. Presenting the demand of top political parties, it called for exclusion for the sake of a ‘fair trial’.

He even called for a full court bench on the matter related to this important.

After his argument, Chief Justice announced to hear the matters on Monday during its detailed hearing.

On the other hand, the lawyer of Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid said called it a humiliation of judiciary if political party could ask for the inclusion of judges of its own choice.

The apex court later adjourned the hearing till Monday at 11:30 am.