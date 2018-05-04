Political parties need to evolve consensus economic policy: Opp

FBR chairman should be appointed by parliament: Khursheed Shah

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The National Assembly on Thursday continued debate on next year’s budget with Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah saying that his party believes in the supremacy of democracy and the parliament. He said democracy guarantees the country’s sovereignty and integrity. The opposition leader voiced concerns over increase in the petroleum levy saying it will badly affect the low income groups. He emphasized the need for enhancing the tax to GDP ratio and bringing the affluent class to the tax net. He said this will help reduce the burden of taxes on low income groups.

The opposition leader said Federal Board of Revenue is an important institution and proposed its chairman should be appointed through the parliament to improve its performance and efficiency. Khurshid Shah pointed out that decreasing exports and dwindling foreign exchange reserves pose a challenge to the economy. He suggested all the political parties sit together and formulate a consensus economic policy to steer the country on the path of sustainable development. He said it is our collective responsibility to give programmes which strengthen the economy, youth and the institutions. He said all the institutions should respect each other in order to take forward the country.

Participating in the budget debate, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh of PML (N) said his party under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has always pursued development oriented policies. He said we have presented a tax free budget besides income tax has been reduced substantially which will benefit the salaried class. He pointed out that economic indicators have improved significantly over the last five years. He said the present government has also contained the inflation rate below five percent. He said we need to bring value addition in products in order to bolster the country’s exports.

Disputing government’s figures regarding GDP growth and foreign investment, Asad Umar of PTI said the current tax system is further pushing the people into extreme poverty. He said direct tax has been reduced from 1.8 percent to 1.3 percent while the indirect taxes have been increased from 8.5 percent to 10.35 percent. He said high gas and power tariffs have reduced the productivity and competiveness of our industrial and agriculture sectors. As a result of which, Asad Umar said our trade deficit is burgeoning. He said agriculture is backbone of economy and small farmers should be given low interest loans.

Naeema Kishwar Khan appreciated the steps announced by the government in the budget for the development of agriculture and industrial sectors. She said it is also important to introduce an interest free banking and economic system in the country. She said special attention should be given to the reconstruction of tribal areas.

Participating in the budget debate, Khawaja Sohail Mansur said the new budget is a traditional one as it envisages no relief for the poor lot. He said salaries should be enhanced to reasonable levels and such policies should be introduced which create employment opportunities for the youth.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf said agriculture sector has been ignored in the budget. He said Pakistan can achieve self-reliance and sustainable development by extending full support to this important sector. He said big dams should be constructed to overcome power and water shortages.

In his remarks, Lal Chand Malhi said that debt servicing will consume most of the budget expenditure while little will be left to carry development work. He also criticized the government for not increasing the minimum wage.

Aasiya Nasir of JUI (F) said salaries of employees should be enhanced by twenty percent keeping in view the price hike. Hamid-ul-Haq of PTI regretted that no allocations have been made in the budget for exploiting hydel potential of the country.

Khalil George of PML (N) said all political parties should get united to cope with the challenges faced by the country. He said that funds should also be allocated for welfare of minorities.

Participating in the debate, Arif Alvi said that the issue of provision of clean drinking water should be solved on priority basis. He said that circular debt has not been addressed in the budget.