‘Political parties, media should promote Kashmir cause’

Mirpur

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that the political parties and media need to play active role in promoting Kashmir cause by evolving consensus, unanimous and strong stance.

Talking to media persons in district Mirpur of AJK on Monday, Raja Farooq Haider urged the need of evolving an effective strategy on Kashmir taking the Hurriyet leadership into confidence.

He said India is misleading world that Kashmir is an issue between India and Pakistan, ignoring Kashmiris who are the fundamental party of the conflict.—INP

