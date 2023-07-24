Political parties in Kashmir have demanded the revocation of the ban on Muharram processions as all other religious processions are allowed. Muharram processions have not been allowed in the valley since the 1990s.

National Conference spokesman questioned the ban on Muharram processions in Kashmir when other religious processions are allowed. “Muharram processions should be allowed. He asked if the Amarnath Yatra and Janmashtami processions can be allowed and facilitated, then why not Muharram processions.

The traditional procession, to mark the eighth and tenth days of the 10-day Muharram mourning period, used to pass through Abi Guzar and the interior areas of the city. However, it was banned in the valley in the 1990s.

Peoples Democratic Front Chairman Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen in a statement urged the au-thorities to allow the traditional Muharram proces-sions.

Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra sought adequate facilities for people during Muharram.

He made the demand while interacting with a delegation of prominent members of the Shia community, who complained about mismanagement leading to lack of facilities for observance of Muharram.

He expressed serious concern over the alleged negligent attitude adopted by the authorities with regard to Muharram arrangements and urged them to make a comprehensive plan on war footing basis to ensure every facility to people during the auspicious period of Muharram.—KMS