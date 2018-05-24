Political parties economic agenda

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has called upon the political parties to make public their economic agenda because the next general elections are around the corner. Progressive GroupPresident Khalid Usman, LCCI and PG executive committee member Chaudhry Arshad, Ihsan Ullah and others said that they had time and again in the recent past asked the political parties to share their economic agenda and fiscal priorities with the trade and business leadership so as they can analyze it and make their own plans according the political vision. They said that “our collective focus should be on economy as the future progress and prosperity lie in strong economy”. All political parties must unite and make coordinated efforts to showcase Pakistan as investment friendly country to the global community, they said. Progressive Group alleged that at present a race is on to secure as many electable as any party can while on the other hand ruling parties are trying to woe the masses with new slogans.