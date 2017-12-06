Political parties differ!

Unnecessary delay can be caused by the inaction of the political parties. The Election Commission has warned about the possibility of delay in the election. Various politicians have talked about the delay. PTI has demands early election. PML-N spokesperson vehemently opposed the demand of an early election and criticized PTI leadership being afraid of the party’s sagging popularity. I do not think PML-N’s criticism is valid because it stands to gain from the delay in the election. The Election Commission as well as the government has cited many reasons for such a delay. I do not see any possibility of delay if Commission honestly fulfils its responsibility.

The Secretary Election Commission told the Secretaries of Statistics & Law about the preparation of the Commission to hold elections on time. New electoral precincts & voters lists must be prepared in a timely fashion. The Railways Minister Kh. Saad complained about the behaviour of the PPP and PTI. I think the federal government and the Election Commission both are equally responsible for the inaction as the political parties. We must shun this policy of inaction.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

